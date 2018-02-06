बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a792f424f1c1b2d068b4e3a","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-robbery-fail-in-axis-bank-due-to-bravery-of-constable","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0940\u200b\u0930\u094b, 15 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश की सबसे बड़ी डकैती को विफल करने का ये रहा हीरो, 15 बदमाशों से भिड़ा अकेले
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:40 AM IST
पुलिस की नाकामी पर सवाल उठाने की होड़ में अक्सर पुलिसवालों की बहादुरी के किस्से कहीं खो जाते है। जयपुर के एक्सिस बैंक में देश की सबसे बड़ी डकैती के प्रयास को विफल करने का हीरो एक पुलिसवाला ही रहा है। जयपुर के रमेश मार्ग स्थित एक्सिस बैंक की मुख्य शाखा में जब 15 बदमाश घुसे तो कांस्टेबल सीताराम की बहादुरी के आगे वे पस्त हो गए और भाग खड़े हुए। सीताराम ने ना केवल 925 करोड़ रुपए लुटने से बचाए अपितु पुलिस की गिरती साख को भी बचाया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a792f424f1c1b2d068b4e3a","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-robbery-fail-in-axis-bank-due-to-bravery-of-constable","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0940\u200b\u0930\u094b, 15 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a792f424f1c1b2d068b4e3a","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-robbery-fail-in-axis-bank-due-to-bravery-of-constable","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0940\u200b\u0930\u094b, 15 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a792f424f1c1b2d068b4e3a","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-robbery-fail-in-axis-bank-due-to-bravery-of-constable","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0940\u200b\u0930\u094b, 15 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a792f424f1c1b2d068b4e3a","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-robbery-fail-in-axis-bank-due-to-bravery-of-constable","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0940\u200b\u0930\u094b, 15 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a792f424f1c1b2d068b4e3a","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-robbery-fail-in-axis-bank-due-to-bravery-of-constable","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0940\u200b\u0930\u094b, 15 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.