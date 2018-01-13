Download App
फायर अलार्म और सेंसर सिस्टम भी नहीं बचा सके पांच लोगों की जान, बंद दरवाजों में दब गईं चीखें

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 02:23 PM IST
जयपुर के विद्याधर नगर में हुए दर्दनाक अग्निकांड ने आज यहां हर किसी की आंखों को नम कर दिया। विधि के विधान के आगे सुख-सुविधाओं सहित तमाम आधुनिक उपकरण बौने साबित हुए। आज का ये दिन मकान मालिक और पेशे से लोहा व्यापारी संजीव गर्ग की जिंदगी में ताउम्र अंधेरा कर गया। उनके पिता सहित पूरा परिवार मकान में सिलेंडर फटने से मौत के मुंह में समा गया। हादसे में गर्ग के परिवार के 5 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।
