{"_id":"5a59b0934f1c1bac3f8b499b","slug":"narendra-modi-rajasthan-barmer-will-lay-foundation-of-refinery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:49 PM IST
राजनीतिक पार्टियां अक्सर विरोधियों को चित्त करने के लिए नए-नए पैंतरों का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। राजस्थान में इन दिनों ऐसा ही कुछ देखने को मिल रहा है। दरअसल राजस्थान के बाड़मेर में लगने वाली रिफाइनरी का अब 16 जनवरी को पीएम मोदी 'शिलान्यास' नहीं 'कार्य शुभारंभ' करेंगे। इसी के चलते राजस्थान में सियासी पारा चढ़ा हुआ। यहां राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से कार्यक्रम के लिए जो आमंत्रण पत्र छपवाए गए है उसमें भी सियासत सामने आ गई। जिसके कारण सरकार अपने आप को घिरा महसूस कर रही है। जबकि विपक्षी कांग्रेस ने रिफाइनरी को लेकर हमले तेज कर दिए हैं।
