Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   rajasthan jaipur fire in vdn area five dead

जयपुर हादसा: जब मौत में बदल गई बच्चों की सिसकियां, बेसुध होकर गिर गया लाचार पिता

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 10:56 AM IST
rajasthan jaipur fire in vdn area five dead
1 of 5
तड़के फोन की घंटी बजी और दूसरी और से आयी एक आवाज ने संजीव गर्ग की दुनिया बदलकर रख दी। आंखों के आगे अंधेरा छा गया पत्नी ने संभालने का प्रयास किया और कारण जानना चाहा तो सिर्फ आंसू निकले और बेहोशी छा गई।

जयपुर में लोहे का कारोबार करने वाले संजीव गर्ग का हंसता-खेलता परिवार आज सुबह आग की भेंट चढ़ गया। दरअसल जयपुर के विद्याद्यर नगर के रहने वाले संजीव गर्ग के घर में अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई। इतना ही नहीं आग के बाद घर में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट भी हुआ। जिसके बाद उनके घर के परखच्चे उड़ गए और घर में मौजूद उनके बच्चे व बुजुर्ग पिता मौत की भेंट चढ़ गए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rajasthan police

Recommended

never do these 10 things on makar sankranti
Delhi NCR

मकर संक्रांति के दिन भूलकर भी ना करें ये 10 काम, वरना...

13 जनवरी 2018

invest money in post office schemes
Chandigarh

डाकघर में खाता खुलवाएं और इन 5 स्कीमों में पैसा लगाएं, करोड़पति बन जाएंगे

11 जनवरी 2018

ashes not found in barnala after father funeral
Chandigarh

पिता की अस्थियां चुनने गए तो दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखकर बेटे के होश उड़ गए

9 जनवरी 2018

Makar sankranti 2018 do this for avoid surya and shani dev bad effect
Dehradun

मकर संक्रांति: इन राशियों पर रहेगी सूर्य और शनि की बुरी नजर, बचने के लिए करें ये उपाय

13 जनवरी 2018

rain and snowfall warning for next 24 hours in uttarakhand
Dehradun

अगले 24 घंटे इन तीन जिलों में होगी बारिश और बर्फबारी, पारा गिरने से बढ़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड

12 जनवरी 2018

invest money in post office and become millionaire
Dehradun

पोस्ट ऑफिस की इन स्कीमों में जमा करेंगे पैसा तो बन जाएंगे करोड़पति

11 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

makar sankranti 2018 auspicious time
Dehradun

13 या 14 जनवरी, कब है मकर संक्रांति 2018 का शुभ मुहूर्त जानिए...

13 जनवरी 2018

Saturn rise on nine, fruitful to eight zodiac signs
Kanpur

2018 में चमकेगी आप की किस्मत, इन 8 'राशियों का भाग्योदय' करेगा 'शनि उदय'

9 जनवरी 2018

Harassed Man Suicide on Facebook live video
Chandigarh

इस लाइव FB वीडियो ने मचाया तहलका, बेटा होने के बाद बाप ने खत्म कर ली जिंदगी

13 जनवरी 2018

who is mukhtar ansari
Kanpur

बाहुबली व‌िधायक अाैर उनकी पत्नी लड़ रहे ज‌िंदगी-माैत से लड़ाई, जान‌िए काैन है मुख्तार अंसारी

10 जनवरी 2018

Makar sankranti 2018 surya bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

मकर संक्रांति से अगले एक महीने संभलकर रहें, इन राशियों पर बुरा प्रभाव डालेंगे सूर्यदेव

12 जनवरी 2018

Cross examination of Varnika Kundu completed
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ छेड़छाड़: वर्णिका कुंडू की कॉल डिटेल व मोबाइल लोकेशन ने बदली कहानी

10 जनवरी 2018

bank customer will suffered from new service charges
Dehradun

देश के सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने वाले हैं झटका, नुकसान झेलने के लिए रहें तैयार!

11 जनवरी 2018

sapna chaudhary item song in ravi kishan bhojpuri movie, photos viral
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी की इन नई तस्वीरों ने Facebook पर मचाया धमाल, देखते रह जाएंगे

13 जनवरी 2018

Accident in rishikesh horrible photos of dead body rescue by jcb
Dehradun

दो ट्रकों के बीच फंसी कार और बाइक के उड़े परखच्चे, दो की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें देख सिहर जाएंगे

10 जनवरी 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim earning less that Lalu Prasad Yadav
Chandigarh

जेल में कैद राम रहीम का ऐसा सच आया सामने, लालू यादव को भी यकीं न होगा

11 जनवरी 2018

Rare creatures found in kedarnath captured in cctv camera
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम में बर्फबारी के बीच मिला ऐसा जीव, CCTV में देख सब रह गए हैरान, तस्वीरें...

6 जनवरी 2018

sbi changed branch name, sbi branch code, sbi ifsc code
Chandigarh

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं देखी तो पैसे का लेन-देन मुश्किल होगा

9 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti puja and special coincidence
Kanpur

मकर संक्रांतिः इस दुर्लभ संयोग पर सूर्य देव के साथ ही भोलेनाथ की बरसेगी कृपा, ये कार्य बदलेंगे तकदीर

13 जनवरी 2018

bank free services will not discontinue
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों की बड़ी टेंशन खत्म, यह खबर नहीं पढ़ेंगे तो टेंशन में रहेंगे

13 जनवरी 2018

government banks and private banks going to charge fees on all services
Chandigarh

बैंक खाता धारकों को लगने जा रहा बड़ा झटका, 20 जनवरी से ये सब महंगा

9 जनवरी 2018

people will face coins shortage
Chandigarh

10 के सिक्के के बाद अब ये सिक्के बनेंगे सिरदर्द, नई जानकारी आई सामने पढ़ें

12 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.