बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5993334f1c1bf4408b4827","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-in-vdn-area-five-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयपुर हादसा: जब मौत में बदल गई बच्चों की सिसकियां, बेसुध होकर गिर गया लाचार पिता
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 10:56 AM IST
तड़के फोन की घंटी बजी और दूसरी और से आयी एक आवाज ने संजीव गर्ग की दुनिया बदलकर रख दी। आंखों के आगे अंधेरा छा गया पत्नी ने संभालने का प्रयास किया और कारण जानना चाहा तो सिर्फ आंसू निकले और बेहोशी छा गई।
जयपुर में लोहे का कारोबार करने वाले संजीव गर्ग का हंसता-खेलता परिवार आज सुबह आग की भेंट चढ़ गया। दरअसल जयपुर के विद्याद्यर नगर के रहने वाले संजीव गर्ग के घर में अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गई। इतना ही नहीं आग के बाद घर में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट भी हुआ। जिसके बाद उनके घर के परखच्चे उड़ गए और घर में मौजूद उनके बच्चे व बुजुर्ग पिता मौत की भेंट चढ़ गए। अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5993334f1c1bf4408b4827","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-in-vdn-area-five-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5993334f1c1bf4408b4827","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-in-vdn-area-five-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5993334f1c1bf4408b4827","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-in-vdn-area-five-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5993334f1c1bf4408b4827","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-in-vdn-area-five-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5993334f1c1bf4408b4827","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-in-vdn-area-five-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091c\u092c \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.