किन्नर की ये गुहार नहीं सुन रही सरकार, अब हाईकोर्ट ने जारी किया अवमानना नोटिस
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:08 AM IST
सरकारी महकमे की आदत इस कदर बिगड़ी हुई है कि वह हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों को भी गंभीरता से नहीं लेता है। ऐसा ही कुछ किन्नर गंगा कुमारी के केस में देखने को मिला है। यदि संबंधित अधिकारी गंगा कुमारी की सुनवाई या फिर अदालत के आदेश की पालना समय से कर लेते, तो वह एक इतिहास तक रच देती। इस केस में हाईकोर्ट ने मंगलवार को गृह सचिव, डीजीपी व जालौर के पुलिस अधीक्षक को कोर्ट की अवमानना के लिए नोटिस जारी किए हैं। गंगा कुमारी के पक्ष में हाईकोर्ट का फैसला आने के बाद भी सरकारी महकमे के कान में जूं तक नहीं रेंग रही।
