भाजपा नेता की पत्नी और बेटे को गोलियों से भूना, डबल मर्डर से शहर में सनसनी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:23 AM IST
क्राइम के ग्राफ में तेजी से हो रही बढ़ोतरी राजस्थान पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल खड़े कर रही है। पहले जयपुर और अब कोटा में डबल मर्डर की वारदात ने लोगों को हिला कर रख दिया है। दरअसल रविवार शाम को कोटा के चौपड़ा फॉर्म क्षेत्र में एक स्थानीय भाजपा नेता नीरज पाराशर का घर गोलीयों की आवाज से गूंज उठा। उनकी पत्नी और मासूम बेटे की बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी। इस घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई।
