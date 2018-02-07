बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7a772c4f1c1ba1268b8e59","slug":"rajasthan-jodhpur-us-air-force-chief-appreciate-tejas-fighter-jet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938' \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत का 'तेजस' दुनिया की शक्तिशाली सेनाओं के प्रमुखों को आ रहा है पसंद, जानें क्यों...
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:19 AM IST
अब तक भारतीय एयरफोर्स में सम्मलित फाइटर जेट दूसरे देशों से खरीदे जाते रहे है। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से रुस का नाम सबसे उपर है। लेकिन भारतीय एयर फोर्स में शामिल सिंगल इंजन हल्का लड़ाकू विमान जल्द ही भारत की दूसरे देशों पर निर्भरता कम कर सकता है। तेजस दुनिया भर की प्रमुख सेनाओं की निगाह में है। विशेष रुप से जब बीते शनिवार को दुनिया की सबसे ताकतवर अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स के चीफ आॅफ स्टॉफ ने तेजस में उड़ान भरी। अब फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ भी तेजस की शक्ति को आजमाएंगें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7a772c4f1c1ba1268b8e59","slug":"rajasthan-jodhpur-us-air-force-chief-appreciate-tejas-fighter-jet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938' \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a772c4f1c1ba1268b8e59","slug":"rajasthan-jodhpur-us-air-force-chief-appreciate-tejas-fighter-jet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938' \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a772c4f1c1ba1268b8e59","slug":"rajasthan-jodhpur-us-air-force-chief-appreciate-tejas-fighter-jet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938' \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a772c4f1c1ba1268b8e59","slug":"rajasthan-jodhpur-us-air-force-chief-appreciate-tejas-fighter-jet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938' \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a772c4f1c1ba1268b8e59","slug":"rajasthan-jodhpur-us-air-force-chief-appreciate-tejas-fighter-jet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938' \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.