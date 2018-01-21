बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुली मंजू की ये कहानी सुनकर राष्ट्रपति भी हुए भावुक, ऐश्वर्या ने रखा कंधे पर हाथ
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:22 PM IST
कहते हैं कि दुनिया में कोई काम कठिन नहीं है, केवल उसे करने की इच्छाशक्ति व्यक्ति में होनी चाहिए। ये साबित किया राजस्थान की पहली महिला कुली बनकर मंजू ने। राजस्थान के जयपुर से ताल्लुक रखने वाली मंजू को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने सम्मानित किया।
