IPL 2018 Auction: राजस्थान के इन क्रिकेटरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजरें, ये क्रिकेटर रहेगा सबसे खास
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:11 AM IST
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 11वें संस्करण के लिए आज खिलाड़ियों की बोली लगने में राजस्थान का भी जलवा देखने को मिल सकता है। आज राजस्थान के कई क्रिकेटर्स बैंगलुरू में होने वाली निलामी प्रक्रिया में शामिल किए जा सकते हैं जिसमें इस बार प्रदेश के उदीयमान क्रिकेटर्स को मौका मिल सकता है। पिछले सीजन में प्रदेश के अनिकेत चौधरी को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलुरू ने 2 करोड़ रूपए में खरीदा था। इस बार आईपीएल के मंंच पर प्रदेश के कुछ खिलाड़ियों को बड़ा मौका मिल सकता है।
