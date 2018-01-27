अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   ipl auction- these rajasthani players all set to make a place in the bid

IPL 2018 Auction: राजस्थान के इन क्रिकेटरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजरें, ये क्रिकेटर रहेगा सबसे खास

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:11 AM IST
ipl auction- these rajasthani players all set to make a place in the bid
1 of 6
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 11वें संस्करण के लिए आज खिलाड़ियों की बोली लगने में राजस्थान का भी जलवा देखने को मिल सकता है। आज राजस्थान के कई क्रिकेटर्स बैंगलुरू में होने वाली निलामी प्रक्रिया में शामिल किए जा सकते हैं जिसमें इस बार प्रदेश के उदीयमान क्रिकेटर्स को मौका मिल सकता है। पिछले सीजन में प्रदेश के अनिकेत चौधरी को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलुरू ने 2 करोड़ रूपए में खरीदा था। इस बार आईपीएल के मंंच पर प्रदेश के कुछ खिलाड़ियों को बड़ा मौका मिल सकता है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ipl auction ipl 2018 ipl 11

Recommended

reliance jio data plans from 26 january
Chandigarh

JIO का बड़ा धमाका, और भी सस्ते कर दिए सभी प्लान, बढ़ा दिया डाटा

27 जनवरी 2018

good news for unemployed youth, register yourself
Dehradun

बेरोजगार हैं तो यहां कराएं रजिस्ट्रेशन, खुद रोजगार देगा दरवाजे पर दस्तक

27 जनवरी 2018

Big changes in mercury place suffers five zodiac
Dehradun

28 जनवरी से हो रहा है ग्रहों में बड़ा बदलाव, मुश्किल में पड़ सकती हैं ये पांच राशियां

27 जनवरी 2018

passport verification rule changed
Chandigarh

गुड न्यूजः पासपोर्ट बनवाना अब और आसान हो गया, एक नियम में बड़ा बदलाव

27 जनवरी 2018

most wanted gangster vicky gounder encounter
Chandigarh

आतंक का दूसरा नाम था और कत्ल करके लाश के पास भंगड़ा करता था, जानिए कौन?

27 जनवरी 2018

aiyaary starcast on wagah border on 26 january morning, sidharth malhotra
Chandigarh

बॉर्डर पर जवानों से हाथ मिलाता दिखा ये हीरो और हीरोइन तो जुट गई भीड़, तस्वीरें

27 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

cm yogi said we will give employment to 20 lakh people
Lucknow

वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 यूपी के युवाओं के नाम, 20 लाख लोगों को देंगे रोजगार : योगी

27 जनवरी 2018

heart related problem increasing day by day
Dehradun

दिल‌ को पहुंच सकता है नुकसान अगर इग्नोर कर दी यह बात

27 जनवरी 2018

special coincidence on 2018 first lunar eclipse
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: 176 साल बाद बन रहा विशेष योग, जानिए डालेगा आप पर क्या प्रभाव?

27 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

ram rahim meeting with wife harjeet kaur in sunariya jail rohtak
Chandigarh

राम रहीम से जेल में मिलने आई पत्नी, कह गई बड़ी बात...बेटा-बेटी भी आए साथ

27 जनवरी 2018

Neighbors jawan arrived to visit Tehri Lake
Dehradun

आखिर क्यों गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत के सबसे ऊंचे बांध पर पहुंची पड़ोसी देश की सेना

27 जनवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

20 जनवरी 2018

open this bank account and get benefits
Dehradun

1000 रुपए के साथ बैंक की इस स्कीम का फायदा उठाइए और बेटी की जिम्मेदारी से छुटकारा पाइए

27 जनवरी 2018

lucky coincidence on 27 and 28 january 2018
Dehradun

27-28 जनवरी को पड़ रहा है शुभ संयोग, करेंगे ये उपाय तो चमक सकती है किस्मत

27 जनवरी 2018

indian airforce garuda commando jyoti prakash nirala honoured by ashok chakra
Chandigarh

4 बहनों का एक भाई गरुड कमांडो, 5 आतंकियों को मारकर गिरा था, जानिए कौन?

27 जनवरी 2018

padma shri award- know about narayan das maharaj from rajasthan
Jaipur

जानिए इस अनूठे संत के बारे में, जिन्हें मिलेगा पद्मश्री

26 जनवरी 2018

your bank account may empty if you do this
Dehradun

डेबिट कार्ड को लेकर हो जाएं अलर्ट, ऐसा किया तो पलभर में सारा खजाना हो जाएगा खाली

27 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy, history of Chittorgarh, indian queen Rani Padmavati
Chandigarh

'पद्मावत' पर बवाल, असली जड़ चित्तौड़गढ़, जानिए क्या है असली कहानी?

27 जनवरी 2018

Leopard and dog are locked in bathroom for eight hours
Dehradun

बाथरूम में तेंदुए के साथ आठ घंटे बंद रहा कुत्ता, दोनों एक दूसरे को देखते रहे और फिर...

27 जनवरी 2018

plastic egg identification easy way
Dehradun

सर्दियों में अंडे खाने से पहले पढ़ें फायदे की खबर, नजरअंदाज करेंगे तो पछताएंगे

21 जनवरी 2018

these scheme will make more money
Dehradun

करोड़पति बनने की चाहत है तो पहुंच जाइए डाकघर और कीजिए ये काम

27 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.