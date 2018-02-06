बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a799cb34f1c1b2d068b4f88","slug":"information-of-cricketers-to-be-linked-with-aadhar-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अबकी बार क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी आधार, जानिए पूरा मामला
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:01 PM IST
जहां बैंक खाता, मोबाइल नम्बर आदि से आधार को जोड़ना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है, वहीं अब खेल और खिलाड़ी भी इस प्रक्रिया से अछूते नहीं रह पाएंगे। क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों के लिए पहली बार यहां एक नियम लागू किया जाएगा, जिसके तहत खिलाड़ी को अपने दस्तावेज के साथ आधार कार्ड भी लगाना होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a799cb34f1c1b2d068b4f88","slug":"information-of-cricketers-to-be-linked-with-aadhar-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a799cb34f1c1b2d068b4f88","slug":"information-of-cricketers-to-be-linked-with-aadhar-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a799cb34f1c1b2d068b4f88","slug":"information-of-cricketers-to-be-linked-with-aadhar-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a799cb34f1c1b2d068b4f88","slug":"information-of-cricketers-to-be-linked-with-aadhar-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a799cb34f1c1b2d068b4f88","slug":"information-of-cricketers-to-be-linked-with-aadhar-soon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.