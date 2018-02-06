बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावत' की स्क्रीनिंग के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने दी ऐसी राय, जो करणी सेना से नहीं खाती मेल
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 05:22 PM IST
'पद्मावत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग देखने के बाद हाईकोर्ट जस्टिस ने अपनी राय दे दी है। हालांकि यह राय करणी सेना से मेल नहीं खाती। 'पद्मावत' को लेकर चल रहे विवाद के दौरान कोर्ट ने अब संजय लीला भंसाली समेत अन्य को राहत दे दी है। कोर्ट की राय भंसाली एंड टीम के लिए राहत की सांस देने वाली जरूर है।
