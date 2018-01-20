Download App
दिल्ली में जिस मामले पर मचा बवाल राजस्थान में भी वहीं हाल, जानें....

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 09:32 AM IST
delhi rajasthan same situation about parliamentary secretary
दिल्ली में आप के 20 विधायकों की विधायकी किसी भी समय जा सकती है। आॅफिस आॅफ ​प्रॉफिट मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने केजरीवाल के 20 विधायक की सदस्यता निरस्त करने की सिफारिश राष्ट्रपति को भेज दी है। दिल्ली में मचे बवाल के बाद अब उन राज्यों में भी हलचल मच रही है जहां विधायकों को संसदीय सचिव बनाकर लाभ का पद दिया गया है। ऐसे राज्यों में राजस्थान भी सम्मलित है। विशेष बात यह है कि यहां भी संसदीय सचिव की नियुक्ति मामले में हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगी हुई है। ​
bjp aap

