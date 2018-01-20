बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62bf604f1c1b6e268b5463","slug":"delhi-rajasthan-same-situation-about-parliamentary-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में जिस मामले पर मचा बवाल राजस्थान में भी वहीं हाल, जानें....
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 09:32 AM IST
दिल्ली में आप के 20 विधायकों की विधायकी किसी भी समय जा सकती है। आॅफिस आॅफ प्रॉफिट मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने केजरीवाल के 20 विधायक की सदस्यता निरस्त करने की सिफारिश राष्ट्रपति को भेज दी है। दिल्ली में मचे बवाल के बाद अब उन राज्यों में भी हलचल मच रही है जहां विधायकों को संसदीय सचिव बनाकर लाभ का पद दिया गया है। ऐसे राज्यों में राजस्थान भी सम्मलित है। विशेष बात यह है कि यहां भी संसदीय सचिव की नियुक्ति मामले में हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगी हुई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a62bf604f1c1b6e268b5463","slug":"delhi-rajasthan-same-situation-about-parliamentary-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62bf604f1c1b6e268b5463","slug":"delhi-rajasthan-same-situation-about-parliamentary-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62bf604f1c1b6e268b5463","slug":"delhi-rajasthan-same-situation-about-parliamentary-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62bf604f1c1b6e268b5463","slug":"delhi-rajasthan-same-situation-about-parliamentary-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a62bf604f1c1b6e268b5463","slug":"delhi-rajasthan-same-situation-about-parliamentary-secretary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902....","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.