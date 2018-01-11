बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई और दिल्ली पहुंचेंगे जल्दी, अब 8 लेन का होने जा रहा है ये हाईवे
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 01:40 PM IST
दिल्ली-मुंबई के बीच अब वाहन बिना रोक-टोक के साथ खुलकर दौड़ पाएंगे, क्योंकि अब राहें ज्यादा खुली-खुली होंगी। दोनों बड़े शहरों के बीच एक सिक्स लेन हाईवे को 8 लेन में तब्दील किया जाएगा। जानकारी के अनुसार केंद्र सरकार ने जयपुर से किशनगढ़ 6 लेन हाईवे को 8 लेन का करने की मंजूरी प्रदान कर दी है जिसके बाद बहुत जल्द ही इसका काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।
