किसान आंदोलन : देश भर में अब छह फरवरी को तीन घंटे चक्का जाम करेंगे किसान, सरकार को झुकाने की ललकार

{"_id":"6018de188ebc3e005e00acfe","slug":"kisan-andolan-highway-will-be-jammed-for-three-hours-on-february-6","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 : \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u091b\u0939 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0932\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान आंदोलन में शामिल किसान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठे किसान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने में शामिल किसान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने में शामिल महिलाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने में जाते किसानों पर फूल बरसाते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला