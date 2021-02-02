विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Haryana ›   Kisan Andolan : Highway will be jammed for Three hours on February 6

किसान आंदोलन : देश भर में अब छह फरवरी को तीन घंटे चक्का जाम करेंगे किसान, सरकार को झुकाने की ललकार

Nivedita verma
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत (हरियाणा) Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:38 AM IST
किसान आंदोलन में शामिल किसान।
1 of 5
किसान आंदोलन में शामिल किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रैक्टर परेड के बाद से कुछ शांत दिख रहे किसानों ने आंदोलन तेज करने की रणनीति बनाई है। किसानों ने 6 फरवरी को देश भर में तीन घंटे के लिए चक्का जाम करने का एलान किया है। इसमें नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक जाम रखा जाएगा। इससे सरकार को बताया जा सके कि किसान किसी भी तरह से कमजोर नहीं है। वहीं किसान एकता मोर्चा का ट्विटर अकाउंट सस्पेंड करने पर नेताओं ने रोष जताया और इसे भी आंदोलन को दबाने की सरकार की साजिश बताया। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states haryana punjab sonipat kisan andolan tractor parade national highway state highway kisan ekta morcha

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाई
Ghaziabad

तस्वीरें : सुरक्षा की ऐसी व्यवस्था से हर कोई हैरान, कटीले तारों और नुकीली कीलों से घिर गया गाजीपुर बॉर्डर

2 फरवरी 2021

मोगा के गांव साफूवाला की पंचायत।
Punjab

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पंचायतों के फरमानों का दौर जारी, अब आए ये नए आदेश 

1 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
Zee 5

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मंगला दर्शन के दौरान अराध्य
Agra

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर: भक्तों ने मंगला आरती में किए अराध्य के दर्शन, दस माह के बाद मिला 'सौभाग्य'

2 फरवरी 2021

बेटी को ढूंढने के लिए थाने रिपोर्ट लिखाने पहुंची महिला
Kanpur

दिव्यांग वृद्धा की बेटी हुई लापता, डीआईजी से लगाई गुहार, बोली साहब पुलिस ने डीजल के लिए 12 हजार लिए हैं

2 फरवरी 2021

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या है शिक्षा का सही क्षेत्र
Kundali

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें क्या है शिक्षा का सही क्षेत्र
Deep sidhu
Punjab

दिल्ली हिंसा : बिहार में छिपा हो सकता है दीप सिद्धू, तलाश में दिल्ली पुलिस रवाना 

2 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
किसान आंदोलन में शामिल किसान।
किसान आंदोलन में शामिल किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठे किसान।
धरने पर बैठे किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने में शामिल किसान।
धरने में शामिल किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने में शामिल महिलाएं।
धरने में शामिल महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने में जाते किसानों पर फूल बरसाते लोग।
धरने में जाते किसानों पर फूल बरसाते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X