गोरखनाथ मंदिर से 1001 महिलाओं ने सिर पर कलश लेकर निकाली यात्रा, तस्वीरों में देखें विहंगम नजारा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 02:23 PM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर से कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर से कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में आज गोरखनाथ मंदिर से मानसरोवर तक कलश यात्रा निकाली गई। इस दौरान 1001 महिलाओं ने सिर पर कलश लेकर यात्रा में निकलीं यह विहंगम दृश्य देखने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।
Salutes the martyrs of Pulwama attack in Himachal, tiranga yatra in shimla
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को किया नमन, तिरंगा यात्रा निकालकर याद की शहादत

14 फरवरी 2020

कलश यात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से मानसरोवर तक कलश यात्रा, मातृ पूजन दिवस का आयोजन, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

14 फरवरी 2020

Reservation in promotion: Employees Warning Rally after Work Boycott In dehradun
Dehradun

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण: काम-काज छोड़ सड़कों पर उतरे कर्मचारी, सरकार के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, तस्वीरें...

14 फरवरी 2020

Lucknow

जाम से छुटकारा चाहते हैं तो दबाइए ये बटन, तत्काल मिलेगी सहायता, इन चौराहों पर सुविधा शुरू

14 फरवरी 2020

Gorakhpur

रामगढ़ ताल में बेटे की मौत के बाद पथरा गई पिता की आंखें, सीएम का सपना है, बने जुहू चौपाटी

14 फरवरी 2020

Moradabad

यूपी: डबलबेड के बॉक्स में मिला बच्चों का शव, उपर पड़ी थी मां की निर्वस्त्र लाश

14 फरवरी 2020

Kanpur

फिल्म देख रची साजिश, स्कूल ले जाने के बहाने किया अपहरण, दो घंटे बाद कर दी हत्या, कंकाल और सिर मिला

14 फरवरी 2020

Jammu

वो आतंकी हमला जिससे आज के दिन सिहर उठा था भारत, पढ़ें देश में हुए इन धमाकों के बारे में

14 फरवरी 2020

Meerut

मोहब्बत की मिट्टी को हिंदुस्तान कहते हैं..., राहत इंदौरी की शायरी ने जीते युवा दिल, खूब बटोरी दाद

14 फरवरी 2020

Agra

एसपी के छापे में खुला ऑटो से वसूली का कारनामा, स्टीकर लगाकर रुपए ऐंठ रहा दबंग ठेकेदार

14 फरवरी 2020

Kanpur

इस वेलेंटाइन डे पुलवामा के शहीदाें के नाम एक फूल, वीरों को याद कर नम हुई हर आंख

14 फरवरी 2020

Agra

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसीः सरकार के अधूरे वादे, वीर सपूत को दी श्रद्घांजलि, परिवार किया सम्मानित

14 फरवरी 2020

Dehradun

Valentine Day: नजरों के रास्ते दिल में उतरी इनकी मोहब्बत, कुछ ऐसी हैं इन जोड़ों की प्रेम कहानी...

14 फरवरी 2020

Kanpur

चार छात्रों ने फिरौती के लिए साथी को दी बेरहम मौत, जंगल में एक गड्ढे से मिला कंकाल, सिर कुछ दूर मिला

14 फरवरी 2020

Ambala

भारत दर्शन और आस्था सर्किट ट्रेन की तर्ज पर आईआरसीटीसी चलाएगा तीर्थ यात्रा स्पेशल, तैयारी करें

14 फरवरी 2020

Delhi NCR

मेट्रो में युवक ने की अश्लील हरकत, लड़की ने फोटो खींच सोशल मीडिया पर बताई आपबीती

14 फरवरी 2020

Agra

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसी: जवान की शहादत याद कर नम हुईं आंखें, अधूरे स्मारक पर दी श्रद्घांजलि

14 फरवरी 2020

Varanasi

बेटे-बहू ने दो बच्चों संग कर लिया था सुसाइड, पुलिस पहुंची तो बूढ़े पिता ने कहा-सब कुछ ठीक है

14 फरवरी 2020

Lucknow

14 लोगों की जान लेने वाली बस का सात बार कटा चालान, हुई ब्लैकलिस्ट, फिर भी दौड़ रही थी सड़क पर

14 फरवरी 2020

Jammu

पुलवामा: 61000 किलोमीटर की यात्रा कर, 40 जवानों के घरों की मिट्टी को लगाया माथे पर

14 फरवरी 2020

Himachal Pradesh

ऐसा था पुलवामा शहीद तिलकराज का बचपन, आज भी शादी समारोह में बजता है उनका गाया अंतिम गीत

14 फरवरी 2020

Dehradun

पुलवामा हमला: पति को याद कर भर आई पत्नी की आंखें, बोलीं- बच्चे रोज पूछते हैं पापा कब आएंगे... 

14 फरवरी 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर से कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं।
कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhnath temple - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं।
कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kalash yatra - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Pulwama Terror Attack 2019 : श्रीनगर के लेथपोरा कैंप में CRPF ने दी अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए 40 सीआरपीजवानों को लेथेपोरा के सीआरपीएफ कैंप में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई. कैंप में शहीदों की याद में बनाए गए स्मारक का उद्घाटन भी किया गया.

14 फरवरी 2020

प्यार की मूरत का प्यार भरे दिन में हुआ था जन्म, कम उम्र में ही छोड़ दी थी दुनिया

14 फरवरी 2020

'मलंग' के प्रमोशन में जुटे आदित्य और दिशा, INOX में हुए स्पॉट

14 फरवरी 2020

14 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुने अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

14 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में धमाकेदार जीत के बाद दूसरे राज्यों पर 'आप' की नजर

14 फरवरी 2020

