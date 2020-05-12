शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Gorakhpur › Traffic jam on road after open shop during Lockdown 3.0 in gorakhpur

lockdown 3.0: समाज पर खतरा बन सड़क पर बेवजह निकल रहे हैं लोग, लॉकडाउन में भी लग जा रहा जाम, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 12 May 2020 05:06 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 5
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से दी गई छूट के एक साप्ताह बाद शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में खुल रही दुकानों-प्रतिष्ठानों पर अब भी सन्नाटा है लेकिन सड़कों पर हर दिन भीड़ बढ़ती ही जा रही है। कुछ सड़कों पर तो पहले जैसा सोमवारी जाम का नजारा दिखा।
traffic jam traffic rule traffic news traffic status today gorakhpur news gorakhpur latest update

