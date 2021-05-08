बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Todays Active Corona Cases And Death Cases In Gorakhpur 7 may 2021

गोरखपुर में कोरोना का कहर जारी: 20 की मौत, 1021 नए मिले संक्रमित

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 08 May 2021 10:12 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर कोरोना संक्रमण से मौतों का सिलसिला बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में 20 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। इसमें ेगोरखपुर के नौ संक्रमित शामिल हैं। पोर्टल पर अपडेट न होने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सिर्फ तीन मौतों की सूचना जारी की है।

 
city & states gorakhpur corona in gorakhpur gorakhpur corona death corona death corona death in gorakhpur corona death news in india corona case in gorakhpur coronavirus covid case कोरोना वायरस corona cases in india today

