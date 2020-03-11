शहर चुनें

Three health workers quit duty due to Corona fear in Indo nepal Border

इंडो-नेपाल सीमा: स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को सता रहा है कोरोना का डर, ड्यूटी छोड़कर हुए गायब

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, महराजगंज।, Updated Wed, 11 Mar 2020 11:00 AM IST
indo-nepal border
indo-nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत में कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण की जानकारी के बाद नेपाल सरकार ने अपने सभी मुख्य मार्गों पर संक्रमण की जांच के लिए स्वास्थ्य जांच चौकी स्थापित की है। वीरगंज के इनर्वा में भी जांच के लिए चौकी की स्थापना कर तीन स्वास्थ्य कर्मी तैनात किए गए थे। संक्रमण का भय सताने के कारण जांच के लिए तैनात कर्मी चौकी छोड़ ड्यूटी से गायब हो गए हैं।
indo-nepal border
indo-nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला
