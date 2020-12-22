शहर चुनें
यूपी का ऐसा अनोखा शहर, जहां रहते हैं आठ सांसद

संतोष सिंह, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 02:48 PM IST
बीजेपी सांसद।
बीजेपी सांसद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरक्षनगरी यूपी का ऐसा शहर है, जहां राज्यसभा व लोकसभा के आठ सांसद रहते हैं। इन सबका कार्यक्षेत्र भी अलग-अलग है, फिर भी मौका मिलते ही गोरखपुर आ जाते हैं। खास बात यह भी है कि सभी सांसद भाजपा के हैं।
city & states deoria gorakhpur kushinagar maharajganj sant kabir nagar uttar pradesh special story of up mp mp ravi kishan rajya sabha mp up mp resident place gorakhpur mp gorakhpur sansad exclusive

