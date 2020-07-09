शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   special story of ADG Kanpur Jai Narayan singh after Kanpur Vikas Dubey arrested

इस मामले में विकास दुबे से कम नहीं था ये बदमाश, पुलिस ने बदला लेने के लिए पैर में मारी थी गोली

शिवम सिंह, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 02:35 PM IST
विकास दुबे और मिथुन निषाद। (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
विकास दुबे और मिथुन निषाद। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कानपुर में आठ पुलिस वालों को जान से मारने वाला हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश विकास दुबे मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार हो गया है। ठीक ऐसा ही एक मामला गोरखपुर पुलिस के साथ भी हुआ था लेकिन संयोग अच्छा था कि उस घटना में किसी पुलिस कर्मी की मौत नहीं हुई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AKTU/UPTU: बढ़ गई UPSEE परीक्षा की तारीख, हाथ से ना जाने दें क्रैश कोर्स का सुनहरा मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur police mithun nishad adg kanpur adg kanpur jai narayan singh kanpur vikas dubey encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल सिपाही का पूरा परिवार खुश, मां बोली- निर्दयी के प्रति जरा भी ना हो रहम

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल दारोगा ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'अब जाकर दिल को मिला है सुकून'

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
राघवेंद्र यादव।(file)
Gorakhpur

विकास दुबे की तरह इस बदमाश ने भी दारोगा और उसके बेटे को उतारा था मौत के घाट, इस लिस्ट में है सबसे ऊपर

9 जुलाई 2020

सुधीर सिंह व अजीत शाही। (file)
Gorakhpur

ये है गोरखपुर के टॉप 10 हिस्ट्रीशीटर की पूरी लिस्ट, अब पुलिस कसेगी शिकंजा

9 जुलाई 2020

इस राशि के जातकों के लिए ऐसे शिव पूजन करना होगा कल्याणकारी
Sawan Special for You

इस राशि के जातकों के लिए ऐसे शिव पूजन करना होगा कल्याणकारी
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

घायल दारोगा ने विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर की सुनाई आंखों देखी दास्तां, कहा- 'बिल्कुल सामने खड़ी थी मौत'

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Arrested in Ujjain: विकास दुबे के साथ दो वकील भी पहुंचे, आत्मसमर्पण का था इरादा! चश्मदीद ने बताई अहम बात

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पार्टी करने के बाद एसयूवी सवार युवकों ने की फायरिंग
Lucknow

पार्टी के बाद युवकों ने खुलेआम लहराए असलहे, कई राउंड फायरिंग की, इलाके में दहशत, तस्वीरें

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter news
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में शहीद सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्रा के परिजनों का आरोप, बोले विकास दुबे को क्याें बचाया जा रहा है

9 जुलाई 2020

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather update today: घंटे भर की बारिश में तालाब हुआ शहर, तस्वीरों में देखें बरसात का कहर

9 जुलाई 2020

एक घंटे में पांच हजार ईंटें बनाने वाली मशीन
Meerut

एक्सक्लूसिव: इस शख्स ने बनाई ऐसी मशीन, पांच हजार ईंटें एक घंटे में करेगी तैयार, लगेगा सिर्फ पांच लीटर डीजल

9 जुलाई 2020

इस राशि के जातकों के लिए ऐसे शिव पूजन करना होगा कल्याणकारी
Sawan Special for You

इस राशि के जातकों के लिए ऐसे शिव पूजन करना होगा कल्याणकारी
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Gorakhpur

जिस एके 47 से विकास दुबे ने ली थी आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की जान, इस थाने से हुई थी गायब!

9 जुलाई 2020

बेटे और पत्नी के साथ विकास दुबे
Kanpur

कुख्यात विकास दुबे की निजी जिंदगी की ऐसी है कहानी, पहले प्यार फिर शादी और इसके बाद धोखा

9 जुलाई 2020

कोतवाली शाहपुर।
Gorakhpur

14 साल से इस लॉकअप में नहीं बंद हुआ कोई भी अपराधी, खतरनाक है इसकी कहानी

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में घायल सिपाही शिवमूरत निषाद।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में घायल सिपाही ने सुनाई आपबीती, कहा- 'आसमान से हो रही थी गोलियों की बारिश'

9 जुलाई 2020

चीनी राजदूत होउ यांकीI (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

नेपाल में छात्र संगठनों ने चीनी राजदूत 'होउ यांकी' का किया विरोध, कहा- 'चाइना वापस जाओ'

9 जुलाई 2020

UP Police station
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं आया कोई फरियादी, जानिए क्यों कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

9 जुलाई 2020

दूल्हे ने हटाया मलबा
Dehradun

दुल्हनिया लेने निकले दूल्हे राजा ने पहले सड़क से मलबा साफ कर बहाया पसीना, बरातियों ने भी दिया साथ, तस्वीरें...

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

दावा: लखनऊ से जिस गाड़ी पर मध्यप्रदेश पहुंचा दुर्दांत विकास दुबे उसकी नंबर प्लेट पर लिखा है 'हाई कोर्ट'

9 जुलाई 2020

प्रदर्शन करते भाजपा नेता व कार्यकर्ता
Jammu

भाजपा नेता और उनके परिजनों की हत्या से जम्मू-कश्मीर में आक्रोश, पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ फूटा गुस्सा

9 जुलाई 2020

खालिद मसूद, जक्षय शाह
Lucknow

लॉकडाउन से लुढ़का रियल एस्टेट कारोबार, ... अब निराश कारोबारियों को सरकारी मदद की दरकार

9 जुलाई 2020

मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
Ballia

सिस्टम से तंग हो चुकी थीं आत्महत्या करने वाली पीसीएस मंजरी, मौत के सिवा नहीं दिखा कोई रास्ता

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

170 कैमरों के बीच खुलेआम घूमता रहा विकास दुबे, फोटो भी खिंचवाई, लेकिन किसी को नहीं हुआ शक

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे और मिथुन निषाद। (फाइल फोटो)
विकास दुबे और मिथुन निषाद। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो)
हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
इस घटना में किसी पुलिस कर्मी की जान नहीं गई थी। (फाइल फोटो)
इस घटना में किसी पुलिस कर्मी की जान नहीं गई थी। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
तत्कालीन गोरखपुर आईजी जयनारायण सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
तत्कालीन गोरखपुर आईजी जयनारायण सिंह। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर जयनारायण सिंह और हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो)
वर्तमान एडीजी कानपुर जयनारायण सिंह और हिस्ट्रीशीटर मिथुन। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited