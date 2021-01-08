शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Saphala ekdashi 2021 date muhurt ekdashi vrat katha and significance

Saphala ekdashi 2021: सफला एकादशी आज, जानिए कैसे पूजन करने से मिलेगी सफलता

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 01:09 AM IST
एकादशी 2021
1 of 5
एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नये साल की पहली एकादशी आज यानी शनिवार को मनाई जाएगी। पौष मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की एकादशी को सफला एकादशी कहते हैं। मान्यता है कि इस दिन विधि-विधान से भगवान विष्णु एवं लीलाधर भगवान कृष्ण का पूजन करने से श्रद्धालु को सभी कार्यों में सफलता एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति होती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur सफला एकादशी व्रत कथा saphala ekadashi vrat katha एकादशी कब है gorakhpur news gorakhpur latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर कालेसर सड़क।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फोरलेन सड़कों का जाल देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान, तस्वीरों में देखें इसकी सुदंरता

8 जनवरी 2021

रेलवे ट्रैक पर जान गंवाने वाले चारों दोस्त
Dehradun

हरिद्वार ट्रेन हादसा: रेलवे ट्रैक पर जान गंवाने वाले चारों दोस्त थे घर के इकलौते चिराग, परिवारों में छाया मातम 

9 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
ZEE 5 Taish

Taish On ZEE5: हिंदी सिनेमा ने ZEE5 पर दिखाया अनूठा ‘तैश’, फिल्म और वेबसीरीज बनकर आई ये अद्भुत कहानी
कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में जमीन पर लेटा दरोगा
Agra

मथुरा: कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में दरोगा ने किया हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा, एसएसआई को मारा तमाचा

9 जनवरी 2021

चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी की झोपड़ी के बाहर बनी रंगोली
Agra

सड़क किनारे झोपड़ी में रहकर स्वच्छता की अलख जगा रहा यह परिवार, देखें तस्वीरें

9 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
एकादशी 2021
एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एकादशी 2021
एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एकादशी 2021
एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एकादशी 2021
एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एकादशी 2021
एकादशी 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X