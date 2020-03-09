शहर चुनें

RSS के होली उत्सव में खूब उड़े अबीर-गुलाल, ढोल-मजीरे के धुन पर जमकर झूमें लोग

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 09 Mar 2020 05:08 PM IST
rss holi celebration
1 of 5
rss holi celebration - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) की ओर से सोमवार को गोरखपुर के लालडिग्गी पार्क में फाल्गुन महोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। बड़ी संख्या में लोग आए और होली खेलकर एक दूसरे को बधाई दी।
holi 2020 news gorakhpur news latest gorakhpur news rashtriya swayamsevak sangh

