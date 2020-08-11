शहर चुनें
एक महीने बाद खतरे के निशान से नीचे आई राप्ती नदी, फिर भी नहीं टला है बाढ़ का खतरा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 10:31 AM IST
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर एक महीने के बाद सोमवार को राप्ती नदी का जलस्तर खतरे के निशान से नीचे आया है। यह नदी खतरे के निशान से करीब 80 सेंटीमीटर ऊपर बह रही थी। जलस्तर कम होने से सिंचाई विभाग के साथ ही जिला प्रशासन ने भी राहत की सांस ली है।
Gorakhpur Flood
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Flood - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
