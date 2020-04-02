शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन के बीच श्रद्धालुओं ने बिना पुरोहितों के ही घरों में किया हवन, पुजारियों ने मंदिरों में दी आहुति

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 02:37 PM IST
श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने घरों में ही की पूजा- अर्चना।
श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने घरों में ही की पूजा- अर्चना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वासंतिक नवरात्र के नवमी तिथि पर बृहस्पतिवार को श्रद्धालुओं ने घरों में तो पुजारियों ने मंदिरों में हवनकुंड में आहुति डाल नवरात्र की पूर्णाहुति दी। कोरोना वायरस से बचाव को लेकर हुए लॉकडाउन के बीच वासंतिक नवरात्र के नवें दिन श्रद्धालुओं ने विधि-विधान से मां सिद्धिदात्री की पूजा अर्चना की। इसके बाद अधिकतर घरों में श्रद्धालुओं ने बिना पुरोहितों के ही हवनकुंड में आहुति डाल नौ दिनों के देवी उपासना के पर्व नवरात्र का समापन किया।
ram navami 2020 ram navami celebration ram navami latest news latest photos ram navami gorakhpur ram navami news

