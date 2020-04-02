लॉकडाउन के बीच श्रद्धालुओं ने बिना पुरोहितों के ही घरों में किया हवन, पुजारियों ने मंदिरों में दी आहुति

{"_id":"5e85ab5f8ebc3e6fc84924cc","slug":"ram-navami-2020-celebration-in-gorakhpur-see-latest-photos-ram-navami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u0906\u0939\u0941\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने घरों में ही की पूजा- अर्चना।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर परिसर में कन्या पूजन करते मुख्य पुजारी कमलनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला