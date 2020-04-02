शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   men Corona test report is negative all villagers happy in maharajganj

इस शख्स की जांच रिपोर्ट में नहीं हुई कोरोना की पुष्टि, गांव पहुंचते ही लोगों ने ऐसे किया स्वागत, देखें तस्वीरें

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, महराजगंज।, Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 01:26 PM IST
maharajganj news
1 of 5
maharajganj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज जिले में बुधवार तक दहशत में जीवन गुजार रहे गांव के लोगों के लिए बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह खुशियों की सौगात लेकर आई। गांव का एक व्यक्ति दुबई से लौटा था। उसके साथ आए बिहार के एक व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हो गई थी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें गांव वालों ने कैसे किया युवक का स्वागत...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब आप पढ़ सकते हैं अमर उजाला e-Paper फ्री में। कहीं भी, कभी भी।
Click here
विज्ञापन
corona test corona update corona update in india latest coronavirus news gorakhpur corona corona symptoms

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus in Gorakhpur: गोरखपुर के विकास पर कोरोना ने लगाया ब्रेक, अब हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, जानें कैसे

2 अप्रैल 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: कोरोना के खौफ से मंडल में अब तक दूसरी आत्महत्या, जांच रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही संदिग्ध मरीज ने मौत को लगाया गले

2 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
लॉक डाउन के दौरान राजघाट मुकीम गंज तिराहे पर मंदिर बंद होने के कारण बीच सड़क पर पूजा करते लोग
Varanasi

रामनवमी: लॉकडाउन के बीच भक्तों ने घर पर की पूजा-अर्चना, कन्या पूजन के लिए घर नहीं आईं कन्याएं

2 अप्रैल 2020

राम नवमी 2020
Kanpur

कानपुर: राम नवमी पर घरों में नहीं हुआ कन्या पूजन, जरूरतमंदों को बांटा राशन

2 अप्रैल 2020

रामनवमी पर पूजा करता परिवार
Agra

रामनवमी: घरों में हवन-पूजन कर कोरोना के नाश की प्रार्थना, गरीबों को बांटा गया भोजन

2 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में भी मसखरी से बाज नहीं आ रहे कुछ लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन तोड़ने वालों की अब खैर नहीं... बेवजह घर से निकले तो मिलेगी ये सजा, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

2 अप्रैल 2020

निजामुद्दीन जलसे में शामिल 11 लोग हाजीगंज मस्जिद में मिले थे
Kanpur

यूपी: निजामुद्दीन मरकज में शामिल होकर लौटे लोगों के पहुंचने से मचा हड़कंप, हरदोई में 14 पर रिपोर्ट

2 अप्रैल 2020

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन- कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के समय महिलाओं को स्वच्छ व सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक आवश्यक वस्तु
विज्ञापन
जम्मू कश्मीर में रामनवमी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: रघुनाथ मंदिर से लेकर वैष्णो देवी दरबार तक सन्नाटा, लॉकडाउन के बीच ऐसे मनाई जा रही रामनवमी

2 अप्रैल 2020

Corona Warriors
Agra

अपराजिता: कोरोना से जंग में दूसरों की सेहत के लिए जुटीं आगरा की 'अष्ट-शक्ति', बिना दिन-रात देखे कर रहीं काम

2 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का नौवां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का नौवां दिन, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों का हाल

2 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वायरस से बचना है तो छोड़ दें ये पांच आदतें, ऐसे रखें खुद को सुरक्षित

2 अप्रैल 2020

दंपती के फाइल फोटो
Agra

'सात जन्मों का साथ' ढाई महीने में टूटा, सुसाइड नोट में दंपती ने ठहराया मां-बाप को जिम्मेदार

2 अप्रैल 2020

केंद्रीय विद्यालय
Delhi NCR

कोरोना के चलते 30 अप्रैल के बाद लगेगी केंद्रीय विद्यालयों की फीस

2 अप्रैल 2020

कुंडा कस्बे में देर रात तक मस्जिदों और मदरसों को खंगालती रही पुलिस।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: जिले के अलग-अलग इलाकों की मस्जिदों में रुके थे 57 बाहरी लोग 

2 अप्रैल 2020

corona virus
Delhi NCR

तब्लीगी जमात के सात इंडोनेशियाई मौलाना और मुसाफिरखाना के व्यवस्थापक समेत 10 लोगों पर मुकदमा

2 अप्रैल 2020

लाकडाउन के दौरान विदेशी नागरिक मिलने के बाद बुधवार को काटजू रोड़ स्थित अब्दुला मस्जिद के मुसाफिरखाने और आसपास के इलाके को सिनेटाइज करते नगर निगम के कर्मचारी।
Prayagraj

पुलिस से हुई चूक, स्थानीय खुफिया एजेंसी पर भी सवाल

2 अप्रैल 2020

अजीतनगर में नर्सिंग होम का बंद शटर।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: बंद हो गए कई निजी अस्पताल, परेशान हो रहे हैं मरीज

1 अप्रैल 2020

बस्ती निजामुद्दीन इलाके को सैनिटाइज करते अधिकारी
Delhi NCR

बस्ती हजरत निजामुद्दीन में खौफ, 200 से ज्यादा परिवार क्वारंटीन, घरों के बाहर लगाए गए पोस्टर, लिखा...

1 अप्रैल 2020

जेब में नहीं थे पैसे तो किया 600 किमी का सफर
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: घर पहुंचने के लिए पति-पत्नी 600 किमी पैदल चले, बोले रुकते तो कोरोना नहीं भूख से मरते

1 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कश्मीरः क्वारंटीन किए गए 200 से अधिक लोग घर रवाना, बोले- प्रशासन ने जो किया उसे कभी भूल नहीं सकते

1 अप्रैल 2020

जरूरतमंद परिवारों को वितरित किया भोजन
Meerut

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन: मदद के लिए बढ़ाए हाथ, लॉकडाउन में जरूरतमंदों को वितरित किए भोजन के पैकेट

1 अप्रैल 2020

maharajganj news
maharajganj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
maharajganj news
maharajganj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
maharajganj news
maharajganj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
maharajganj news
maharajganj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
maharajganj news
maharajganj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited