तस्वीरें: शंखनाद के बीच निकली शोभायात्रा, लगे भारत मां के जयकारे

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 06:21 PM IST
शोभायात्रा में शामिल विद्यार्थी।
1 of 7
शोभायात्रा में शामिल विद्यार्थी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद के संस्थापक समारोह के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टॉफ जनरल रावत, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ दिनेश शर्मा ने शोभायात्रा को सलामी देकर शुभारंभ किया। शंखनाद और वंदेमातरम के बाद निकली शोभा यात्रा जब सड़कों पर गुजरी तो फिजा में देशभक्ति और रामराज्य की परिकल्पना के नारे गूंज रहे थे। कोरोना महामारी से बचने के उपाय के साथ गो कोरोना-गो करोना की तख्तियां लोगों को जागरूक कर रही थी।
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh cm yogi news gorakhpur news latest gorakhpur news gorakhpur image maharana pratap education council maharana pratap education council week celebration शंखनाद शोभायात्रा

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर संस्थापक समारोह में लगा वीआईपी का जमघट, जनरल रावत ने किया उद्घाटन

4 दिसंबर 2020

