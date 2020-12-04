तस्वीरें: शंखनाद के बीच निकली शोभायात्रा, लगे भारत मां के जयकारे

{"_id":"5fca2e820f9e307a047ca6b9","slug":"procession-turned-out-on-maharana-pratap-education-council-week-celebration-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u0902\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शोभायात्रा में शामिल विद्यार्थी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शोभायात्रा में शामिल विद्यार्थी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शोभायात्रा में शामिल विद्यार्थी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शोभायात्रा में शामिल एनसीसी विद्यार्थी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महाराणा प्रताप शिक्षा परिषद संस्थापक सप्ताह समारोह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एमपी इंटर कॉलेज से निकली शोभायात्रा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शोभायात्रा में शामिल विद्यार्थी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।