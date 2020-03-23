गोरखपुर में ‘कर्फ्यू’ को जनता का भरपूर समर्थन, लोगों ने घरों में रहकर मानी PM मोदी की बात, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e7835f08ebc3e77b463b230","slug":"people-ringing-bell-for-salute-after-janta-curfew-for-coronavirus-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u2019 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोगों ने घरों में रहकर ‘कर्फ्यू’ का भरपूर समर्थन किया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घंटी, थाली बजाते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताली और थाली बजाकर लोगों ने किया PM के आदेश का पालन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर ने भी दिया साथ, बाजार व सड़कें रहीं सूनीं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घरों में रहकर लोगों ने ऐसे बिताया दिन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला