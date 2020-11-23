शहर चुनें
नेपाल सरकार के खिलाफ लोगों का प्रदर्शन, बोले- 'राजा आओ, देश बचाओ'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 04:51 PM IST
नेपाल के धनगढ़ी जिले में पश्चिमी स्वतंत्र देशभक्त समाज और जनमोर्चा पार्टी ने भ्रष्टाचार और कई मुद्दे को लेकर नेपाल सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने 'राजा आओ और देश बचाओ' का नारा लगाया।
 
