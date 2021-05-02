बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
People forgotten Corona in front of election results in Deoria

UP Panchayat Election Result 2021: देवरिया में चुनाव के नतीजों के आगे भूल गए कोरोना का खौफ, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sun, 02 May 2021 04:31 PM IST
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया जिले में हर रोज एक न एक व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हो रही है। चार सौ से अधिक लोग हर दिन संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। अस्पताल में मरीजों को बेड नहीं मिल रहा। ऑक्सीजन के लिए हर ओर हाहाकार मचा हुआ है।

 
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021 - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021: मतगणना करते कर्मचारी
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021: मतगणना करते कर्मचारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021
यूपी पंचायत चुनाव रिजल्ट 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
