छठ घाटों पर महिलाओं के लिए इस विभाग ने किया खास इंतजाम, इनका काम जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

{"_id":"5fb628dd8ebc3e9be04ebfb6","slug":"municipal-corporation-created-a-changing-room-for-women-at-chhat-ghats-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb628dd8ebc3e9be04ebfb6","slug":"municipal-corporation-created-a-changing-room-for-women-at-chhat-ghats-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb628dd8ebc3e9be04ebfb6","slug":"municipal-corporation-created-a-changing-room-for-women-at-chhat-ghats-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb628dd8ebc3e9be04ebfb6","slug":"municipal-corporation-created-a-changing-room-for-women-at-chhat-ghats-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fb628dd8ebc3e9be04ebfb6","slug":"municipal-corporation-created-a-changing-room-for-women-at-chhat-ghats-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0920 \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
chhath puja 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।