छठ घाटों पर महिलाओं के लिए इस विभाग ने किया खास इंतजाम, इनका काम जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 02:18 PM IST
chhath puja 2020
1 of 5
chhath puja 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर शहर में प्रतिमाओं के विसर्जन के बाद छठ पर्व के मद्देनजर नगर निगम ने घाटों की सफाई शुरू करा दी है। नगर आयुक्त ने घाटों पर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। कुछ इंतजाम पर वे संतुष्ट दिखे, जबकि कुछ जगह सुविधाएं बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने छठ घाटों पर महिलाओं के लिए चेंजिंग रूम बनाने के निर्देश दिए।
