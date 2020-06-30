शहर चुनें
MLA Aman Mani Tripathi second marriage latest Photos in Gorakhpur

विधायक अमनमणि आज कर रहे हैं दूसरी शादी, सामने आई दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 04:02 PM IST
Aman Mani Tripathi
1 of 6
Aman Mani Tripathi - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज की नौतनवां सीट से निर्दलीय विधायक अमनमणि त्रिपाठी आज शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहे हैं। इनकी शादी का कार्यक्रम गोरखपुर के एक निजी होटल में चल रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें दुल्हन की फोटो...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mla aman mani tripathi amanmani tripathi marriage sensational love story mla aman mani tripathi second marriage polictical family

Aman Mani Tripathi
Aman Mani Tripathi - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विधायक अमनमणि के साथ ओशिन पाण्डेय।
विधायक अमनमणि के साथ ओशिन पाण्डेय। - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया।
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी की शादी का कार्ड।
अमनमणि त्रिपाठी की शादी का कार्ड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
amanmani tripathi and sara singh
amanmani tripathi and sara singh
amanmani tripathi and sara singh
amanmani tripathi and sara singh
अपनी बहन के साथ अमनमणि त्रिपाठी।
अपनी बहन के साथ अमनमणि त्रिपाठी। - फोटो : फेसबुक
