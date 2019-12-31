शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर में खिली धूप, लोगों चेहरे पर आई मुस्कान, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे किया मस्ती

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 02:26 PM IST
धूप खिलने के बाद पार्कों में मौज मस्ती करते लोग।
1 of 5
धूप खिलने के बाद पार्कों में मौज मस्ती करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर जिले में कई दिनों से छाए शीतलहर के बीच मंगलवार को धूप निकलने पर शहरवासियों में खुशहाली का माहौल बन गया। सड़कों पर भीड़भाड़ बढ़ गई तो काफी संख्या में लोगों ने पार्कों का रुख किया। हालांकि धूप निकलने के बाद भी गलन बनी हुई है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार आने वाले कुछ दिन तक हल्की धूप तो होगी, लेकिन रात का पारा गिरेगा।
धूप खिलने के बाद पार्कों में मौज मस्ती करते लोग।
धूप खिलने के बाद पार्कों में मौज मस्ती करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप खिलने पर पार्क में मस्ती करते लोग।
धूप खिलने पर पार्क में मस्ती करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलाव सेंकते लोग (फाइल फोटो)।
अलाव सेंकते लोग (फाइल फोटो)। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
