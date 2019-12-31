गोरखपुर में खिली धूप, लोगों चेहरे पर आई मुस्कान, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे किया मस्ती

{"_id":"5e0b059c8ebc3e880537951e","slug":"latest-gorakhpur-weather-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप खिलने के बाद पार्कों में मौज मस्ती करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b059c8ebc3e880537951e","slug":"latest-gorakhpur-weather-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूप खिलने पर पार्क में मस्ती करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0b059c8ebc3e880537951e","slug":"latest-gorakhpur-weather-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अलाव सेंकते लोग (फाइल फोटो)।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला