kidnapped student case Balaram was tortured before the murder Break both hands see photos

हत्या से पहले बलराम को दी थी यातना, दोनों हाथ तोड़े, गर्दन तोड़कर सिर को कूंचा, शव को सीमेंट की बोरी में ढूंसा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 08:44 AM IST
kidnapped student found dead
kidnapped student found dead - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर के किशोर बलराम के अपहरण और हत्या में बदमाशों ने बर्बरता की सारी हदें पार कर दी थीं। जांच एजेंसियों के मुताबिक हत्या से पहले बलराम को यातना दी गई थी। दोनों हाथ पीछे उठाकर तोड़ दिए गए थे। गर्दन भी टूटी थी। सिर को निर्ममता से कूंचा गया था। हत्या के बाद शव सीमेंट की बोरी में ढूंस दिया था। बोरी में डालने से पहले पैर को जोर देकर मोड़ा गया था। जब शव बोरे से निकाला गया तो एक बार पुलिस, क्राइम ब्रांच और एसटीएफ के लोगों की रूह कांप गई। 
priyanka gandhi akhilesh yadav kidnapped student

gorakhpur lockdown
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन चार थानों में आज से फिर लगेगा लॉकडाउन, इस वजह से उठाया गया कदम

28 जुलाई 2020

रक्षाबंधन
Chandigarh

आपके भाई की कलाई पर सजेगी 'कोरोना मुक्त राखी', तस्वीरों में देखें- डाक विभाग का खास इंतजाम

28 जुलाई 2020

N 95 मास्क से ज्यादा सुरक्षित सूती कपड़े का मास्क
Delhi NCR

सुरक्षित नहीं है एन-95 मास्क, सूती कपड़े का बना मास्क है ज्यादा कारगर

28 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

Kanpur Kidnapping: पांचवें दिन भी नहीं मिला संजीत का शव, झूठे खुलासे का आरोप, पिता ने पुलिस के खिलाफ...

28 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
Hardoi

राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक, परिजनों ने बताया विमान लेकर अंबाला पहुंचेंगे

28 जुलाई 2020

जोधपुर झाल में पक्षी
Agra

जोधपुर झाल: प्रकृति की गोद में पक्षियों की अठखेलियों का नया ठिकाना, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

28 जुलाई 2020

फार्म हाउस से पकड़े गए आरोपी (फाइल)
Agra

भाजपा नेता के फार्म हाउस से होटलों में भेजी जाती थीं कॉल गर्ल, दो साल से हो रहा था देह व्यापार

28 जुलाई 2020

चंबल नदी में मगरमच्छ
Agra

Nature Conservation Day: चंबल बना खतरे में पड़े जीव-जंतुओं का बसेरा, देखिए दुलर्भ प्रजाति के जीवों की तस्वीरें

28 जुलाई 2020

कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:)
Agra

'बेसुराग' हैं अस्मिता और विष्णुकांत, कोख के सौदागर 'आकाओं' तक पहुंचने में पुलिस नाकाम

28 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस के कड़े पहरे में हुआ तीनों का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांडः संगीनों के साए में उठीं अर्थियां, खौफ में दिखे चेहरे, जेहन में हमले की दहशत

28 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand: Ruckus in Rudrapur, Villagers Stone pelting on police, Photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: रुद्रपुर में बवाल, बाइक सवार के माथे में घोंपी चाबी, ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस पर किया पथराव, तस्वीरें...

28 जुलाई 2020

Baby Elephant falls in drain and died after hear train Voice in dehradun, Photos
Dehradun

ट्रेन की आवाज से दहशत में आकर नाले में गिरा हाथी का बच्चा, मौके पर हुई मौत, तस्वीरें...

27 जुलाई 2020

बाइक व बकरों को कंधे पर उठाकर नदी पार करते युवक
Meerut

नदियां उफान पर, सहारनपुर में 20 गांवों का संपर्क कटा, कंधे पर बाइक व बकरे उठाने को मजबूर हुए लोग

27 जुलाई 2020

Congress Leaders and Workers Crowd on dehradun Road during Secretariat march, Broke Social distancing, Photos
Dehradun

सड़कों पर उतरी कांग्रेसियों की भीड़, पुलिस से धक्का-मुक्की, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की उड़ाई धज्जियां, तस्वीरें...

27 जुलाई 2020

भाजपा नेता और सपा विधायक
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: कौन वायरल कर रहा विकास दुबे और भाजपा नेता सुबोध तिवारी की ऑडियो और व्हाट्सएप चैट, पुलिस भी हैरान

27 जुलाई 2020

अब्दुल कलाम
Lucknow

एक वैज्ञानिक के साथ ही मनोवैज्ञानिक भी थे डॉ. कलाम, निधन से ठीक पहले बोले- ‘फनी गॉय हाउ आर यू’

27 जुलाई 2020

apj abdul kalam
Meerut

...जब डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम ने कहा था, अगला जन्म क्रांतिधरा पर हो, पढ़िए कुछ अनसुने किस्से

27 जुलाई 2020

जाह्नवी जिंदल
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ की यह बच्ची स्केटिंग करते हुए करती है भंगड़ा, इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में नाम दर्ज

27 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत की मां-बहन का रो रो कर बुरा हाल, पिता बोले-ऑडियो वायरल करके निलंबित इंस्पेक्टर कर रहा मानसिक उत्पीड़न

27 जुलाई 2020

सावन के चौथे सोमवार को बाबा विश्वनाथ का रुद्राक्ष श्रृंगार किया गया
Uttar Pradesh

Sawan Somvar 2020: काशी विश्वनाथ का हुआ रुद्राक्ष श्रृंगार, भक्तों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ किए बाबा के दर्शन

27 जुलाई 2020

अफजलगढ़ में तंत्र मंत्र से सोनू का इलाज करते तांत्रिक।
Meerut

तांत्रिक का चार घंटे तक चला ड्रामा, शव में जान फूंकने का था दावा, तस्वीरों के साथ जानें पूरा मामला

27 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

मनु ने बताया सीओ को गोली मारने से पहले विकास अमर से बोला था, ये मेरा एनकाउंटर करने आया है, फिर ठाेक दिया

27 जुलाई 2020

kidnapped student found dead
kidnapped student found dead - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन
विलाप करते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक के घर लगी भीड़
मृतक के घर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक के घर पहुंचे विधायक
मृतक के घर पहुंचे विधायक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का पिता
मृतक का पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kidnapped student found dead
kidnapped student found dead - फोटो : अमर उजाला
