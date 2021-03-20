शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   heat wave with rain latest weather update in gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मौसम अपडेट: बादलों की मौजूदगी तेज धूप से दिलाएगी निजात, आज और कल बदला रहेगा मौसम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 20 Mar 2021 12:20 PM IST
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
1 of 4
गोरखपुर का मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल के पोखरा में कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने से गोरखपुर में भी मौसम का मिजाज बदल सकता है। शनिवार और रविवार को हल्के बादल छाए रहने के आसार बन रहे हैं। इससे तापमान कुछ नीचे आएगा। हालांकि बारिश की संभावना नहीं है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur heat wave latest weather update weather update rain in gorakhpur latest gorakhpur news gorakhpur news latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग
Himachal Pradesh

जेओए आईटी भर्ती: हिमाचल में अब तक की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा, अभ्यर्थियों के लिए जारी हुए जरूरी निर्देश

20 मार्च 2021

किशोरी हत्याकांड: गांव गैलाना में पुलिस अधिकारी
Agra

आगरा में बिटिया की हत्या: 'एक बार मेरी लाडली का चेहरा तो दिखा दो...', रो-रोकर बेसुध हुई मां

20 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
टॉप यूनिवर्सिटीज में LPU ने प्लेसमेंट के मामले में फिर बनाया रिकॉर्ड
Lovely Professional University

टॉप यूनिवर्सिटीज में LPU ने प्लेसमेंट के मामले में फिर बनाया रिकॉर्ड
कोरोना के लगातार बढ़ते मामले
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कोरोना ने एक बार फिर पकड़ी रफ्तार, जानिए कहां पर कितने है मरीज

20 मार्च 2021

शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में लगी आग
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद: दिल्ली-लखनऊ शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में लगी भीषण आग, मचा हड़कंप, देखें तस्वीरें

20 मार्च 2021

होलिका दहन पर पवित्र अग्नि में कराएं विशेष वस्तु अर्पित, होंगी माँ लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न
Astrology

होलिका दहन पर पवित्र अग्नि में कराएं विशेष वस्तु अर्पित, होंगी माँ लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न
बाजारों में मास्क के बिना घूम रहे लोग
Jammu

बाजारों से लेकर अस्पताल तक उड़ रही सामाजिक दूरी की धज्जियां, देखिए तस्वीरें

20 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
गोरखपुर का मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर कामौसम।
गोरखपुर कामौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आम का पेड़
आम का पेड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौसम
मौसम - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X