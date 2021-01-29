विज्ञापन
यूपी के सबसे खूबसूरत चिड़ियाघर में जल्द आएंगे नए मेहमान, जानिए कैसे होगा इनका आगमन

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 10:21 AM IST
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
केंद्रीय प्राधिकरण की तरफ से सभी शेड्यूल के जानवरों को लाए जाने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद गोरखपुर के शहीद अशफाक उल्लाह खां प्राणि उद्यान में विनोद वन, लखनऊ और कानपुर चिड़ियाघर से वन्य जीवों को लाए जाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है।
