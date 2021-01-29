विज्ञापन
तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर में हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड जारी, धूप के लिए तरसे लोग, जानिए कब मिलेगी राहत

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 09:39 AM IST
गोरखपुर मौसम।
गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घने कोहरे और हाड़ कंपाने वाली ठंड के चलते कई दिनों से गोरखपुरवासी चटख धूप को तरस गए हैं। गलन भरी ठंड से भी जनजीवन बेहाल है। वहीं मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी की वजह से ही मैदानी भागों में गलन बढ़ने लगी है। 
X