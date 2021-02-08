शहर चुनें

जानिए 2600 साल में कितनी बार बदला है गोरखपुर का नाम, रोचक है इसका इतिहास

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 03:46 PM IST
गोरखपुर का इतिहास।
गोरखपुर का इतिहास। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वर्तमान में गोरखपुर शहर का नाम आठ पड़ाव पार करने के बाद 'गोरखपुर' तक पहुंचा है। पिछले 2600 साल के दौरान गोरखपुर का नाम 8 बार बदल चुका है। इस नाम तक पहुंचने में कई रोचक कहानियां गढ़ी गई हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें पूरी कहानी...

 
गोरखपुर का इतिहास।
गोरखपुर का इतिहास। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पहले ऐसा दिखता था गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन।
पहले ऐसा दिखता था गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस।
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुगल बादशाह औरंगजेब
मुगल बादशाह औरंगजेब - फोटो : Facebook/Nilofer A J
रामगढ़ ताल।
रामगढ़ ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर शहर।
गोरखपुर शहर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
