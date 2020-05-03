शहर चुनें

Golden chance to spend time with family for TTE During lockdown in gorakhpur

इन लोगों के लिए जीवन का बेहतरीन वक्त है लॉकडाउन, अपने हर पल को ऐसे बना रहे हैं यादगार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 03 May 2020 04:30 PM IST
लंबे समय बाद टीटीई को घर के लोगों के साथ वक्त गुजारने का मिल रहा मौका।
लंबे समय बाद टीटीई को घर के लोगों के साथ वक्त गुजारने का मिल रहा मौका। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रेलवे के टीटीई की नौकरी करने वालों की कोई निश्चित दिनचर्या नहीं होती। सब कुछ ट्रेन के आने-जाने के समय के अनुसार तय होता है। कभी शाम को घर पहुंचने का वादा करके निकलते हैं और ट्रेन लेट होने पर रात हो जाती है। समय के अभाव में जिंदगी में भागमभाग रहती है। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के दौरान ट्रेनों का संचालन रुकने से टीटीई को घर के लिए भरपूर समय मिल रहा है। वे बदली हुई दिनचर्या का आनंद भी खूब उठा रहे हैं। 
लंबे समय बाद टीटीई को घर के लोगों के साथ वक्त गुजारने का मिल रहा मौका।
लंबे समय बाद टीटीई को घर के लोगों के साथ वक्त गुजारने का मिल रहा मौका। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
टीटीई विवेक सिंह।
टीटीई विवेक सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बच्चों की पढ़ाई में मदद करते टीटीई जेपी सिंह।
बच्चों की पढ़ाई में मदद करते टीटीई जेपी सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पौधों की सिंचाई करते टीटीई रोहित शुक्ला।
पौधों की सिंचाई करते टीटीई रोहित शुक्ला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फूल के पौधे की देखरेख करते डिप्टी सीटी मनोज द्विवेदी।
फूल के पौधे की देखरेख करते डिप्टी सीटी मनोज द्विवेदी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
डिप्टी सीटीआई जगप्रीत सिंह।
डिप्टी सीटीआई जगप्रीत सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
