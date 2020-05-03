इन लोगों के लिए जीवन का बेहतरीन वक्त है लॉकडाउन, अपने हर पल को ऐसे बना रहे हैं यादगार

{"_id":"5eae9ffa8ebc3e90a83326b1","slug":"golden-chance-to-spend-time-with-family-for-tte-during-lockdown-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लंबे समय बाद टीटीई को घर के लोगों के साथ वक्त गुजारने का मिल रहा मौका।
टीटीई विवेक सिंह।
बच्चों की पढ़ाई में मदद करते टीटीई जेपी सिंह।
पौधों की सिंचाई करते टीटीई रोहित शुक्ला।
फूल के पौधे की देखरेख करते डिप्टी सीटी मनोज द्विवेदी।
डिप्टी सीटीआई जगप्रीत सिंह।
