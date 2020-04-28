लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बनी खाद कारखाना की टरबाइन, 700 लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ea7cc6b8ebc3e90364533d0","slug":"giant-turbine-of-gorakhpur-fertilizer-factory-see-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0928, 700 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना की टरबाइनें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
इन टरबाइनों का वजन बहुत अधिक है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सड़क मार्ग से टरबाइनों को पहुंचाया जा रहा है गोरखपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
टरबाइनों का वजन अधिक होने के कारण इन्हें पुल पार करने में मुश्किल आ रही है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला