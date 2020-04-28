शहर चुनें

giant turbine of gorakhpur fertilizer factory see latest photos

लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बनी खाद कारखाना की टरबाइन, 700 लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 11:57 AM IST
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना की टरबाइनें।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना की टरबाइनें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर-कुशीनगर फोरलेन पर 252 और 192 पहियों वाले ट्रेलर पर रखीं भारी-भरकम टरबाइनें लोगों के कौतुहल का विषय बनी हुई हैं। इनमें एक टरबाइन 575 टन तो दूसरी 330 टन की है। इन्हें गुजरात से कोलकाता, हल्दिया होते हुए छपरा तक स्थित बंदरगाह तक जल मार्ग से लाने में 62 दिन लग गए।
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना की टरबाइनें।
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना की टरबाइनें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
इन टरबाइनों का वजन बहुत अधिक है।
इन टरबाइनों का वजन बहुत अधिक है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सड़क मार्ग से टरबाइनों को पहुंचाया जा रहा है गोरखपुर।
सड़क मार्ग से टरबाइनों को पहुंचाया जा रहा है गोरखपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
टरबाइनों का वजन अधिक होने के कारण इन्हें पुल पार करने में मुश्किल आ रही है।
टरबाइनों का वजन अधिक होने के कारण इन्हें पुल पार करने में मुश्किल आ रही है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना।
गोरखपुर खाद कारखाना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
