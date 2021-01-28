विज्ञापन
चार साल पहले गिरा पीपल का पेड़ अचानक हुआ खड़ा, ग्रामीणों ने शुरू कर दी पूजा

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बस्ती। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 06:58 PM IST
पीपल का पेड़ हुआ खड़ा।
पीपल का पेड़ हुआ खड़ा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती जिले में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां छावनी क्षेत्र के गुंडाकुंवर गांव में चार साल पहले आई आंधी में गिरा पीपल का पेड़ बृहस्पतिवार को खड़ा हो गया तो लोग चमत्कार मानकर पूजा करने लगे।



 
पीपल का पेड़ हुआ खड़ा।
पीपल का पेड़ हुआ खड़ा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पेड़ को देखने के लिए दूर-दूर से आने लगे लोग।
पेड़ को देखने के लिए दूर-दूर से आने लगे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पेड़ को देखने पहुंची भीड़।
पेड़ को देखने पहुंची भीड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चार साल पहले गिर गया था पेड़।
चार साल पहले गिर गया था पेड़। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पीपल का पेड़। (फाइल फोटो)
पीपल का पेड़। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
