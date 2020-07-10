शहर चुनें
Four naxalites were killed by Joint team of Bihar STF and SSB in indo-nepal border

कुशीनगर: नेपाल सीमा पर हुई मुठभेड़ में चार नक्सली ढेर, दो जवान भी घायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, खड्डा (कुशीनगर)।, Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 03:53 PM IST
indo-nepal border
indo-nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी के पड़ोसी प्रांत बिहार के वाल्मीकि टाइगर रिजर्व जंगल के दोन इलाके में नक्सलियों और बिहार एसटीएफ व एसएसबी की संयुक्त टीम के बीच शुक्रवार की सुबह मुठभेड़ हुई। इसमें चार नक्सली मारे गए हैं जबकि दो सुरक्षाकर्मी भी घायल हुए हैं।
four naxalites killed ssb team indo-nepal border naxalites killed jawan injured security personnel injured soldier injured

