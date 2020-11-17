परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

{"_id":"5fb386208ebc3e9b83378b6f","slug":"five-people-died-in-road-accident-during-returning-home-from-out-of-country-at-sant-kabir-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृतक अरमान की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृत सगे भाइयों की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृत ड्राइवर व आस मोहम्मद की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अमजद और अरमान की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व मृत युवकों की फाइल फोटो।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।