परिवार कर रहा था बेटों के सऊदी से लौटने का इंतजार, नहीं पता था रास्ते में हो जाएंगे खौफनाक हादसे का शिकार

शोभित कुमार पांडेय, संतकबीरनगर।, Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 02:19 PM IST
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
1 of 7
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
घर वाले सऊदी अरब से लौट रहे अपनों के इंतजार में थे कि उनकी मौत की खबर पहुंच गई। पीड़ित परिजन पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे तो एक साथ वहां पांच शवों को देखकर दहल उठे। कोई अपने बेटे के शव को तो कोई साले-बहनोई और भजीजे के शवों को निहार कर फफक उठा। खौफनाक हादसे के दर्दनाक मंजर की कहानी जानकर सभी हिल गए। एक-दूसरे से लिपटकर रोते लोगों को देखकर वहां मौजूद पुलिस कर्मी भी गमगीन हो गए।
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृतक अरमान की फाइल फोटो)
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृतक अरमान की फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृत सगे भाइयों की फाइल फोटो)
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृत सगे भाइयों की फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृत ड्राइवर व आस मोहम्मद की फाइल फोटो)
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रक व कार।(इनसेट में मृत ड्राइवर व आस मोहम्मद की फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अमजद और अरमान की फाइल फोटो।
अमजद और अरमान की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व मृत युवकों की फाइल फोटो।
सड़क दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त कार व मृत युवकों की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
