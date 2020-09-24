शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Fauna medicinal and precious trees filled with plants Sohgibarwan Wildlife Division Maharajganj

प्रकृति के अनमोल धरोहर को सहेजे हुए सोहगीबरवां, अब उठ रही है विकास की आवाज

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 12:52 AM IST
MaharajGanj news
1 of 5
MaharajGanj news
महराजगंज जिले के सोहगीबरवां वन्य जीव अभ्यारण्य प्राकृतिक संपदाओं से परिपूर्ण है। इसको वर्ष 1987 में अभ्यारण्य घोषित किया गया। यहां सघन वन एवं वन्य जीव पाए जाते हैं। अद्भुत प्राकृतिक दृश्यों इस वन्य जीव विहार में देखे जा सकते हैं।

 
sohgibarwan wildlife division wildlife division maharajganj wildlife fauna medicinal precious trees

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news
सांसद पंकज चौधरी। (फाइल फोटो)
MaharajGanj news
