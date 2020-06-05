शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Daughter of Maharajganj created world record in conveying world peace message

महराजगंज की इस बेटी ने विश्व शांति संदेश देने में बनाया विश्व रिकार्ड, देखें तस्वीरें

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 03:15 PM IST
Ritika Singh
1 of 5
Ritika Singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन के बाद जिले की होनहार बेटी रितिका सिंह ने एक अनोखा विश्व रिकार्ड बना कर विश्व शांति के लिए पहल किया है। विश्व कल्याण के अपने समय को इस प्रकार से बिताई कि विश्व रिकार्ड बन गया।
peace message world record world record in conveying maharajganj news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Ritika Singh
Ritika Singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
