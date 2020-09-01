शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Corona positive patients Sudden demand for medicine from American company Tosilizumab Injection

कोरोना मरीजों के बीच बढ़ी इस दवा की डिमांड, जनता हर कीमत देने को तैयार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 01 Sep 2020 03:56 PM IST
भारत में कोरोना वायरस
1 of 5
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना महामारी के बीच एक बार फिर से अमेरिका के रॉश कंपनी की टोसिलिजुमैब इंजेक्शन की डिमांड बढ़ गई है, जिस इंजेक्शन पर अब तक सवाल खड़े हो रहे थे। उस इंजेक्शन के लिए मरीज और तीमारदार परेशान हैं। लोग यह इंजेक्शन दिल्ली से मंगवा रहे हैं।
tosilizumab injection

Flight - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
