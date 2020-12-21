सीएम योगी ने किया रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण, कहा- 'खुले आसमान के नीचे न सोए कोई भी व्यक्ति'

{"_id":"5fe02d162103fa4b966d8989","slug":"cm-yogi-inspected-rain-shelters-in-gorakhpur-due-to-heavy-cold","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0948\u0928 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0928 \u0938\u094b\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।