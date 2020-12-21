शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM Yogi inspected rain shelters in gorakhpur due to heavy cold

सीएम योगी ने किया रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण, कहा- 'खुले आसमान के नीचे न सोए कोई भी व्यक्ति'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 10:35 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
1 of 5
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गोरखपुर में रविवार देर रात रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुछ निराश्रितों को कंबल भी बांटे। मुख्यमंत्री सबसे पहले रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने स्थित रैन बसेरा पहुंचे। इसके बाद गोरखनाथ (झूलेलाल मंदिर) के पास स्थित रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण कर उपलब्ध कराई जा रही सुविधाओं को देखा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh heavy cold heavy cold in gorakhpur cm yogi inspected rain shelters rain shelters rain shelters in gorakhpur gorakhpur news latest gorakhpur news मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सौरमंडल के ग्रह
Basti

आज रात 400 सालों बाद घटित होगी ये अनूठी खगोलीय घटना, आप भी बन सकते हैं गवाह

21 दिसंबर 2020

गिनीज बुक ऑप वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड के सर्टिफिकेट के साथ बीएचयू की नेहा सिंह।
Varanasi

बीएचयू की छात्रा नेहा सिंह का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, ‘मोक्ष के पेड़’ की पेंटिंग बनाकर गिनीज बुक में नाम दर्ज, पहले भी कर चुकी हैं कई कारनामे

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Uttarakhand Assembly winter session 2020: mla does yogasana before session
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Assembly Winter Session : सत्र शुरू होने से पहले विधायकों ने किया योग, बालकृष्ण रहे मौजूद, तस्वीरें

21 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहलः सैलानियों और पर्यटन उद्योग के लिए राहत की खबर, 'टिकट व्यवस्था' में हुआ बदलाव

21 दिसंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 - शानदार साल की शानदार शुरुआत करें मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजन के साथ
Puja

वर्ष 2021 - शानदार साल की शानदार शुरुआत करें मुंबई के महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में पूजन के साथ
ताजमहल में अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार और सारा अली खान
Agra

ताजमहल में अक्षय कुमार और सारा की फिल्म की शूटिंग, सामने आईं खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने किया कंबल वितरण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X