शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM yogi animals love latest photo update in Gorakhnath Mandir Gorakhpur

जन्माष्टमी पर सीएम योगी ने की गो-सेवा, तस्वीरें देखकर हो जाएंगे भावुक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 03:29 PM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
1 of 5
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी का गो-प्रेम किसी से छिपा नहीं है। वह चाहे लखनऊ में रहे या गोरखपुर हर जगह वह  गो-प्रेम को ही पहली प्राथमिकता देते हैं। ऐसे में वह बुधवार को श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव पर गोशाला में आधे घंटे से ज्यादा वक्त गुजारा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें Delhi Police Constable Exam की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
cm yogi cm yogi janta darbar janta darbar yogi adityanath cow farm latest cm yogi news uttar pradesh cm up cm hindutva animal love gorakhpur images

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मिस्बा हाशमी
Chandigarh

International Youth Day: डिजिटल क्रांति की रोल मॉडल 'मिस्बा हाशमी', पीएम कर चुके हैं सराहना

12 अगस्त 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
Agra

ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः वृंदावन में कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी का हाल, आराध्य के दर्शन को तरसी भक्तों की आंखें...

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
दिक्कतों के बीच निखरी अंतराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी
Agra

जमाने ने दिए ताने, महिला खिलाड़ियों ने कामयाबी का शिखर छूकर दिया जवाब, पढ़ें इनकी सफलता की कहानी

12 अगस्त 2020

घर-घर कान्हा
Lucknow

घर-घर कान्हा: धर्म से परे हैं श्रीकृष्ण, अफशीन जहां व मोहम्मद गाजी की मुद्राओं ने मन मोहा, तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

यदि आप है पैसों की तंगी से परेशान, तो कभी न करें यह कार्य
astrology

यदि आप है पैसों की तंगी से परेशान, तो कभी न करें यह कार्य
ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में हुआ पंचामृत अभिषेक
Agra

ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश में हुआ अजन्मे का जन्म, देखें नटवरनागर के पंचामृत अभिषेक की भव्य तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जन्माष्टमी 2020
Kanpur

जन्माष्टमी 2020: सजाए गए मंदिर, इस्कॉन में आज 501 पकवानों का लगेगा भोग

12 अगस्त 2020

भागवत भवन पर हुई राधा-कृष्ण की आरती
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर हुई राधा-कृष्ण की आरती, कृष्ण भक्ति में सराबोर कान्हा की नगरी, देखिए तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
घर घर कान्हा
Lucknow

घर-घर कान्हा का ऑनलाइन आयोजन, किसी ने नटवरनागर तो किसी ने राधा के रूप में किया श्रृंगार, तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस ने कराया था समझौता, सीओ ने वारदात पर डाला था पर्दा, नपेंगे पुलिसकर्मी

12 अगस्त 2020

यदि आप है पैसों की तंगी से परेशान, तो कभी न करें यह कार्य
astrology

यदि आप है पैसों की तंगी से परेशान, तो कभी न करें यह कार्य
विकास दुबे का साथी बाल गोविंद
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: पूछताछ में बाल गोविंद का खुलासा- पुलिस पर फेंके थे हथगोले, लूटे हथियारों से दागी थीं गोलियां

12 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: मनु ने दो जुलाई की वारदात की दास्तां फिर दोहराई, बोली- कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग में मेरी ही आवाज 

12 अगस्त 2020

इस्कॉन मंदिर
Agra

इस्कॉन मंदिर में होगा भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का अभिषेक, कोरोना के चलते सील है आवासीय बिल्डिंग

12 अगस्त 2020

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस
Chandigarh

International Youth Day: बुलंद इरादों से 'फतेह' किया मैदान और लिखी नई इबारत, 10 कहानियां

12 अगस्त 2020

घरों में सजी झांकियां, हुई पूजा-अर्चन।
Gorakhpur

Janmashtami 2020: घरों में गूंजे 'गोविंद जय-जय, गोपाल जय-जय', तस्वीरों में देखें खूबसूरत झांकियां

12 अगस्त 2020

ale hasan rampur
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: हवालात में मुश्किल से कटी आजम खां के करीबी पूर्व सीओ की रात, रहे बैचेन, नहीं आई नींद

12 अगस्त 2020

अमित शाह के साथ संयज खोखर
Baghpat

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: 32 साल लंबा राजनीतिक सफर, इन सियासी शख्सियतों से रहीं नजदीकियां, देखें तस्वीरें

12 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर उत्सव आज, मंदिर में भव्य सजावट, लाइव करें ठाकुरजी के दर्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

bjp leader murder
Meerut

संजय खोखर हत्याकांड: हमलावरों ने गोली मारने पहले किया था ये काम, घर से निकलते ही...

12 अगस्त 2020

मेडिकल कॉलेज में खत्म हुआ रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में खत्म हुआ ये इंजेक्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

bjp leader murder
Meerut

भाजपा नेता संजय खोखर हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, बेटों ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

12 अगस्त 2020

अजगर के साथ शख्स।
Azamgarh

तस्वीरें: शराब के नशे में धुत युवक ने अजगर को बना लिया खिलौना, कंधे पर डालकर घूमता रहा

12 अगस्त 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर परिसर में भ्रमण करते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर परिसर में भ्रमण करते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बीआरडी का निरीक्षण करते सीएम योगी।
बीआरडी का निरीक्षण करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited