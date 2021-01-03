शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stone of many projects in Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर में कई परियोजनाओं का किया लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास, बोले- भाजपा सरकार में बिछा सड़कों का जाल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, सहजनवां (गोरखपुर)।, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 06:32 PM IST
गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नव वर्ष पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गोरखपुर के सहजनवां इलाके को 160 करोड़ का तोहफा दिया है। उन्होंने कई महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं तथा विकास कार्यों का शिलान्यास तथा लोकार्पण किया। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार सबके विकास के लिए तत्पर है। देश और प्रदेश का तेजी से विकास हो रहा है। देश में पैसे और संशाधनों की कमी नहीं है। पिछले सरकारों में इच्छा शक्ति की कमी थी जिसके कारण विकास बाधित हुआ। अब इच्छाशक्ति के साथ दृष्टि भी है। हर कार्य पारदर्शी, समयबद्ध तथा भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्त है।
जनसभा को संबोधित करते सांसद रवि किशन।
जनसभा को संबोधित करते सांसद रवि किशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कार्यक्रम में शामिल लोग।
कार्यक्रम में शामिल लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
