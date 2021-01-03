सीएम योगी ने गोरखपुर में कई परियोजनाओं का किया लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास, बोले- भाजपा सरकार में बिछा सड़कों का जाल

{"_id":"5ff1be1770484332fb01ba09","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-inaugurated-and-laid-foundation-stone-of-many-projects-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u0923 \u0935 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जनसभा को संबोधित करते सांसद रवि किशन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कार्यक्रम में शामिल लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।