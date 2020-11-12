शहर चुनें
Diwali 2020: खास तरीके से दिवाली मनाएंगे सीएम योगी, राष्ट्रपति-पीएम को देंगे अनूठा तोहफा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 03:26 PM IST
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
‘एक जिला एक उत्पाद’ (ओडीओपी) की जिस टोकरी में विभिन्न जिलों के उत्पादों को सजाकर प्रधानमंत्री और गणमान्य व्यक्तियों को मुख्यमंत्री भेंट करेंगे उसमें गोरखपुर के विश्राम प्रजापति की बनाई मूर्तियां भी शामिल रहेंगी।
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी अदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एक जिला एक उत्पाद
एक जिला एक उत्पाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एक जिला एक उत्पाद
एक जिला एक उत्पाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एक जिला एक उत्पाद
एक जिला एक उत्पाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
एक जिला एक उत्पाद
एक जिला एक उत्पाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
