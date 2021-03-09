शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Children up to six years old will be admitted free in Gorakhpur Zoo

गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर: छह वर्ष तक के बच्चों का प्रवेश होगा निशुल्क, तस्वीरों में देखें चिड़ियाघर

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 10:23 AM IST
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में शहीद अशफाक उल्लाह खां प्राणि उद्यान (चिड़ियाघर) के अंदर घूमने आने वाले छह साल तक के बच्चों के लिए प्रवेश निशुल्क रहेगा। हालांकि इसका फैसला सोसाइटी की बैठक में होगा। इसके बाद दामों का निर्धारण भी कर दिया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur news gorakhpur zoo opening date gorakhpur zoo kab khulega kanpur zoo gorakhpur zoo gorakhpur zoo latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मौके पर पहुंची फॉरेंसिक टीम।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: वाराणसी में खून से लथपथ मिली युवक की लाश, गला रेता हुआ, पुलिस को हत्यारे की तलाश

9 मार्च 2021

मां-बेटी हत्याकांड का आरोपी गोविंद
Agra

आगरा में मुठभेड़: मां-बेटी की बेरहमी से हत्या करने वाला गिरफ्तार, गोली लगने से हुआ घायल

9 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
जल्द है SSC CHSL परीक्षा, मात्र 30 दिन की तैयारी दिलाएगी सफलता
Safalta

जल्द है SSC CHSL परीक्षा, मात्र 30 दिन की तैयारी दिलाएगी सफलता
prayagraj news : शिक्षा अधिकरण के विरोध में बाइक जुलूस निकालते अधिवक्ता।
Prayagraj

शिक्षा अधिकरण मामला : बाइक रैली निकाल वकीलों ने दिखाई ताकत

9 मार्च 2021

मथुरा: गुलाल बनाने के कार्य में जुटी महिलाएं
Agra

होली 2021: ब्रज के गुलाल से लाल न हो गाल तो अधूरा है होली का त्योहार, देशभर में बिखरते हैं यहां के रंग

9 मार्च 2021

इस वर्ष की महाशिवरात्रि है परम सिद्ध व सौभाग्यकारी, जानें खास बातें
Shivratri Special

इस वर्ष की महाशिवरात्रि है परम सिद्ध व सौभाग्यकारी, जानें खास बातें
वृंदावन कुंभ मेला में यमुना का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी
Agra

वृंदावन वैष्णव कुंभ का दूसरा शाही स्नान: यमुना जल एक बार फिर बनेगा प्रशासन के लिए बड़ी चुनौती

9 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर।
गोरखपुर चिड़ियाघर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur zoo
gorakhpur zoo - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur zoo
Gorakhpur zoo - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur zoo
Gorakhpur zoo - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur zoo
Gorakhpur zoo - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X